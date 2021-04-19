© Getty



Mayo coroner Patrick O'Connor said that Ireland's daily figures do not have a "scientific basis" and said that he questioned the accuracy of NPHET's reporting.A Mayo coroner has disputed the number of deaths reported by Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team during the last year of the pandemic, claiming that the daily figures may be "inaccurate".Patrick O'Connor, a solicitor and coroner based in Mayo, said that Ireland's daily reported coronavirus deaths "do not have a scientific basis".The Irish Government has reported 4,831 deaths linked to the virus since the outbreak of the pandemic and O'Connor, who serves as public information officer for the Coroner's Society of Ireland, said that he questions the accuracy of NPHET's reporting when the virus is recorded as the principal cause of death in terminally ill patients.O'Connor said that he has opened two inquests into the deaths of two people at Mayo University Hospital after they contracted the virus.Deaths related to the virus do not generally require an inquest because the illness is considered to be pneumonia and a natural cause of death. However, a coroner can open inquests based on individual circumstances.Of those 228 deaths, 132 had a cardiovascular condition, 120 had dementia, 58 had respiratory problems, 36 had cancer, 30 had a neurological condition, 25 had diabetes, and 23 had kidney problems.