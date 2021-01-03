Trump is right.
The latest CDC weekly coronavirus numbers lists 294,884 deaths due to coronavirus.
Here is the list - (go here to better view it).
10,874 deaths from intentional and unintentional injury, poisoning and "other adverse events"For months doctors and investigative journalists have wondered why state coronavirus death counts include motorcycle accidents, homicides, birth defects, gunshot wounds and thousands of intentional injuries and poisonings to the US Coronavirus death totals.
11,554 are due to Alzheimer's disease
47,351 due to Diabetes
33,367 heart attacks
14,350 cancer patients
And- In Singapore and other nations, the medical experts follow the World Health Organization guidelines and DO NOT INCLUDE non-pneumonia coronavirus fatalities in their death counts.
So, of course, their numbers are much lower than in the US.
So what are the real numbers?
About the Author:
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.