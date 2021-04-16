Science & Technology
Mother Nature's on top of climate change: Polar bears are mating with grizzlies to produce 'Pizzly Bears'
New York Post
Wed, 14 Apr 2021 17:29 UTC
With climate change pushing polar bears toward the brink, nature has devised a new animal to help preserve the species — the Pizzly Bear.
First seen in the wild in 2006, this polar bear-grizzly hybrid "is more resilient to climate change and better suited for warmer temperatures," according to paleontologist Larisa DeSantis of Tennessee's Vanderbilt University. The carnivore tooth expert co-authored a study in how the diet of polar bears differed in a warming world.
The Pizzly Bear, identifiable by their off-white coat and elongated schnoz, were reportedly formed when melting sea ice forced the world's largest land carnivore to migrate inland. There, they hooked up with grizzlies migrating north from Alaska.
reported.
"It is not looking good for polar bears," said DeSantis, who blames the arctic beast's decline on the melting sea ice where they hunt seals — their preferred prey.
Unfortunately, their highly specialized diet of blubber means they could soon go extinct a la the saber tooth tiger and other persnickety predators. DeSantis deduced this by analyzing the skulls of 20 polar bears, some of which were 1,000 years old.
She found that while effective for hunting seals, these noggins' elongated structure might've prevented the predators from switching to new diets amid climate change.
This could be why they mated with grizzly bears, whose jaws are better equipped to eat plant tubers or scavenge carcasses when resources are scarce.
And, their versatile brown brethren, whose range extends from Alaska down to Southern Wyoming, are better suited to the changing terrain caused by climate change.
In fact, Pizzly Bears have been sighted as far south as Idaho.
"Only animals that were already generalized or able to adapt survived," lamented DeSantis. "Specialists like the polar bear are at greater risk of extinction, especially if their habitat is literally melting away."
Reader Comments
Also, I'll note that in the arctic areas I am aware of interconnected but NATURAL population booms and busts, such as lemmings and snowy owls and varying hares and lynxes. I'd have to guess, but don't know, that such NATURAL population booms and bust have long happened to polar bears also.
If one wished to make a 'the lynxes are dying' bit of fear porn as they've done with polar bears, as B.S. has noted, one would simply need to sample them during a period of plenty and compare that with a sample taken during dearth years (and even seasons - I'm sure they've even done that.)
As re the elusive
It was widely reported that a bear shot in 2016, near Arviat on the western shore of Hudson Bay, was a hybrid, with news agencies going so far as to describe this as an outcome of climate change.[14] This bear was light in colour, but 'blonde' grizzly bears are common on the Barren Grounds,[15] and the Arviat bear did not have other features characteristic of hybrids. The Arviat bear was subsequently confirmed by genetic analysis to be a pure brown bear.[16][17] [Link]for which I'd guess that wee wee lost around $1M USD. Oh well.
R.C.
Comment: OH, PUL-EEEZE! Can we just put the whole "polar bears on the brink" nonsense to bed?? The WWF has been making bank on that canard for far too long.