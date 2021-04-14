The WEF-Carnegie Cyber Policy Initiative

"Not a Question of If but When"

"Malicious actors are taking advantage of this digital transformation and pose a growing threat to the global financial system, financial stability, and confidence in the integrity of the financial system. Malign actors are using cyber capabilities to steal from, disrupt, or otherwise threaten financial institutions, investors and the public. These actors include not only increasingly daring criminals, but also states and state-sponsored attackers."

meaning its impact on the masses will be global in scope.

Ensuring control of the narrative

In light of these statements, it is worth pointing out that bad actors within the current system could exploit these scenarios and theories to paint actual grassroots backlash against a bank or corporation as being a synthetic "influence operation" perpetrated by "cybercriminals" or a nation-state

"Reducing Fragmentation": Merging Banks with their Regulators and Intelligence Agencies

"This requires countries not only to better organize themselves domestically but also to strengthen international cooperation to defend against, investigate, prosecute and ideally prevent future attacks. This implies that the financial sector and financial authorities must regularly interact with law enforcement and other national security agencies in unprecedented ways, both domestically and internationally."

call to unite the national security apparatus and the finance industry first, and then use that as a model to do the same with other sectors of the economy.