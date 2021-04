© Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

An interdisciplinary team at Monash University discovered a new universal rule of biological growthAnimals and plants often grow in specific patterns, like logarithmic spirals following the golden ratio. There are very simple processes that generate these patterns —, and they help us understand why organisms are certain shapes.In the new study published today in BMC Biology, the research team demonstratesThis pattern applies across many animals Associate Professor Alistair Evans in the School of Biological Sciences at Monash University led the research team."The diversity of animals, and even plants, that follow this rule is staggering," Associate Professor Evans said."We were quite shocked that we found it almost everywhere we looked across the kingdoms of life — in living animals and those extinct for millions of years."The new pattern expands on the ideas of the polymath anatomist, physicist and mathematician"This new rule is the missing piece of a 350-year-old puzzle of how animals and their parts grow," Associate Professor Evans said."Because so many structures follow this growth pattern, we can use it to predict the likely pattern of evolution. Whenever animals evolve teeth, horns, or claws, it seems most likely that they will be this shape. It even allows us to predict what mythical animals would look like if they follow the same patterns of nature.""Now we can know what the dragons from Game of Thrones and fantastic beasts of Harry Potter would look like," Associate Professor Evans said.