In a surprise move, President Biden live-streamed himself taking a cognitive test with a White House physician today in order to silence speculation that he is suffering from any type of degenerative neurological disease.During the test the president was asked to remember a series of words and then repeat them sequentially some minutes later, then to accurately hand-draw the face of a clock."Sorry to drag you all out here after eight PM, but I wanted everyone to see that my cognitive functioning remains at peak levels even well after the sun goes down," the president told reporters after the test. "I don't know how all these conspiracy theorists imagined the country could go on functioning if its leader had Alzheimer's disease, but I'm just glad to shut 'em up once and for all."Jill Biden, who also attended the press conference, took the opportunity reiterate that this proves once and for all that she was not participating in elder abuse by pushing a dementia patient to pose as a powerful statesman."I was not, will not, and would never participate in elder abuse," the First Lady said emphatically. "This was never about my personal ambition to become First Lady, nor was it anything to do with the many ball gowns I bought online over lockdown. Even if they aren't the kind of dresses you can wear just anywhere, I would never pump my husband with frightening amounts of pharmaceuticals and force him out on the hustings over a few, admittedly quite exquisite, frocks."This politically savvy move by the US president comes as a surprise after his previously snapping at those who've suggested he take such a test.Speaking for myself though, this is one thing I'm happy to have been conclusively proven wrong about.And just think about what the horrifying implications would be if that were true. If it didn't matter whether the president's brain looks like swiss cheese and America's official political system was a fake pro wrestling-style performance overlying an unelected power structure, comprised for example of a loose alliance between plutocrats and government agency insiders, it would mean the American people have no meaningful say in what their government does. It would make the act of voting a meaningless sideshow distraction designed to give people the illusion of control while the most powerful government on earth wages wars and exploits people internationally and domestically guided by nothing but profit motive and geostrategic control agendas,After being proven so conclusively wrong about all this I promise to take this humbling lesson on board, to re-evaluate my worldview accordingly, and to do better, from this point onward. As of today, this first of April 2021, my readers may consider me a changed woman.