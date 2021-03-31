© NASA, ESA, J.Clark (Boston University) and Z. Levay (STSCI)



For more information, read the paper at https://doi.org/10.1029/2020JA028971

The SwRI-led Ultraviolet Spectrograph (UVS) orbiting Jupiter aboard NASA's Juno spacecraft has detected new faint aurora features, characterized by ring-like emissions, which expand rapidly over time. SwRI scientists determined that charged particles coming from the edge of Jupiter's massive magnetosphere triggered these auroral emissions."We think," said Dr. Vincent Hue, lead author of a paper accepted by the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics."Despite decades of observations from Earth combined with numerous in-situ spacecraft measurements,," said SwRI's Dr. Thomas Greathouse, a co-author on this study. "Jupiter's magnetospheric dynamics, the motion of charged particles within its magnetosphere, is largely controlled by Jupiter's 10-hour rotation, the fastest in the solar system. The solar wind's role is still debated."One of the goals of the Juno mission, recently approved by NASA for an extension until 2025, is to explore Jupiter's magnetosphere by measuring its auroras with the UVS instrument. Previous observations with the Hubble Space Telescope and Juno have allowed scientists to determine that"The high-latitude location of the rings indicates that the, near its boundary with the solar wind," said Bertrand Bonfond, a co-author on this study from Belgium's Liège University."Kelvin-Helmholtz" instabilities. These phenomena occur when there are shear velocities, such as at the interface between two fluids moving at different speeds."Although this study does not conclude what processes produce these features, the Juno extended mission will allow us to capture and study more of these faint transient events," Hue said.The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, a division of Caltech in Pasadena, California, manages the Juno mission for the principal investigator, Dr. Scott J. Bolton, of SwRI. Juno is part of NASA's New Frontiers Program, which is managed at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, for the agency's Science Mission Directorate in Washington. Lockheed Martin Space in Denver built and operates the spacecraft.