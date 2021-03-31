None of the three experimental Covid-19 vaccines now being distributed in the United States have been demonstrated to protect against infection with or transmission of the virus believed to cause Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2), or even prevent symptoms of Covid-19 disease from developing.

state clearly that

there is no evidence that the vaccines affect either infection with or transmission of the virus, nor do they prevent symptoms of Covid-19 from appearing.

The US Government Position

Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against asymptomatic infection

Data are limited to assess the effect of the vaccine against transmission of SARS-CoV-2 [virus] from individuals who are infected despite vaccination.

to assess the effect of the vaccine in preventing asymptomatic infection... and definitive conclusions cannot be drawn at this time.

"the level of certainty for the benefits of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine was... type 4 (very low certainty) for the estimates of prevention of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection and all-cause death."

Can a person who has received a Covid-19 vaccine still spread COVID-19? At this time, we do not know if COVID-19 vaccination will have any effect on preventing transmission.

We do not know whether the vaccines will prevent infection and protect against onward transmission.

"[T]here is not yet enough available data to draw conclusions as to whether the [Moderna] vaccine can impact SARS-CoV-2 transmission."

despite the complete absence

Our trial will not demonstrate prevention of transmission," Zaks said, "because in order to do that you have to swab people twice a week for very long periods, and that becomes operationally untenable.

Mandating Vaccination Under Emergency Use Authorization is Impermissible

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has not undergone the same type of review as an FDA- approved or cleared product.

Vaccines are not allowed to be mandatory. So, early in this vaccination phase, individuals will have to be consented and they won't be able to be mandatory.

The EEOC Guidance on Covid-19 Vaccination Does Not Authorize Vaccine Mandates

The ADA allows an employer to have a qualification standard that includes 'a requirement that an individual shall not pose a direct threat to the health or safety of individuals in the workplace.'

The EEOC guidance

does not provide any legal cover for employers to require vaccination

.

What is the Threat Prevented by Mandatory Vaccination?

To safely achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, a substantial proportion of a population would need to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the whole population.

If the WHO has already acknowledged that it "does not know if" the Covid-19 vaccines protect people from becoming infected or transmitting the virus, it is a deliberate lie to claim that somehow these vaccines can lead to herd immunity.