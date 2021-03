© Reuters / Jaimi Joy



Not far from here, such marches, even now are being met with bullets, but not here in this country. This is a triumph of democracy when we see these things take place.

Australia's PM has come under a storm of criticism after he praised the country's "vibrant liberal democracy" and gave himself a pat on the back for not meeting women rights protests "with bullets."The new jolt rocked Australia's scandal-ridden political landscape on Monday, after PM Scott Morrison spoke on the massive women's rights protests. Over the weekend, thousands of women across the country joined the 'March 4 Justice' protests against sexual assault, triggered by multiple sex scandals in the country's government.Australia's representative with the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, Natasha Stott Despoja, said she was "quite stunned" with the PM's remark and that it was a rather poor way to celebrate democracy."That is not the example that is required to celebrate the notions of liberal democracy," she told Channel Seven on Tuesday.Some perceived Morrison's remark as a thinly veiled threat that showed extreme disrespect towards women. Sarah Hanson-Young, a Senator for South Australia, for instance, accused the PM of thinking that "women should be grateful that we weren't shot for rallying for our own safety and respect.""Who is advising him? This is cooked," she wrote on Twitter.Other officials, however, stood by Morrison, defending his take on the joys of Australian democracy, and his leadership.Morrison himself reassessed his comments on Tuesday, blaming his unfortunate choice of words on the situation in Myanmar. The South Asian county has been in turmoil for over a month after its military seized power and embarked on a brutal crackdown against anti-coup protests that has already left dozens of civilians killed.