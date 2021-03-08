© World Economic Forum via Flickr

Authorities in Inner Mongolia must "solve ethnic problems" and push the use of the Mandarin language, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said, months after the region was rocked by protests over a new rule that would reduce the use of the local language.The region in China's far north borders the independent nation of Mongolia, with which it shares ethnic, cultural and linguistic ties., part of a nationwide drive to assimilate China's ethnic minorities into the majority Han culture.Rare mass rallies,, were followed by a crackdown as armoured vehicles surrounded schools andOn Friday, Xi doubled down on the integration policies.Speaking at an annual convention of political leaders in Beijing, he said Inner Mongolia should "unwaveringly promote the use of national common textbooks,", according to a readout of the meeting in state media.Last year, parents who refused to send their children back to school were. In one district, officials offered cash to students who convinced their peers to return, according to official notices.The clampdown echoed Beijing's moves in Xinjiang and Tibet, where similar assimilation policies have been implemented.Xi, in a nod to the unrest, said Friday that local officials should "persist in taking the correct path of."He saidOfficials should "do a good job in popularising the national common language," he said.State broadcaster CCTV showed delegates, some in traditional Mongolian clothing, applauding Xi.China this week opened its annual national meetings of parliament and the top political advisory body, with thousands of delegates travelling to the capital to rubber-stamp new legislation in a show of political unity.