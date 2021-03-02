Objective:Health - Viruses Exist and The Earth is Not Flat
Sott.net
Tue, 02 Mar 2021 00:00 UTC
Whatever the minutiae it seems that, like "no-planes theory", "actors theory", and "flat earth theory" that all came before it, virus denial, or "no-virus theory" is latest meme to scoop up slightly unbalanced minds to be occupied by untenable conspiracy theories and highly unlikely scenarios.
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into viruses - how do we know what we know about them and how do we know that they're real? We'll be discussing some of the different no-virus theories circulating and talking about why they're unlikely to be true.
SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Viruses Exist and The Earth is Not Flat
SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Viruses Exist and The Earth is Not Flat
