O:H header
Is SARS-CoV-2 a real virus? Are any viruses real? These may seem like odd questions to some, but there is a growing number of people out there who are rather convinced, and convincing, that viruses don't exist; or at the very least, aren't viruses as we generally conceive of them and are not infectious. Some versions of the theory claim that viruses are actually misidentified exosomes, something produced by the body's cells for transport and cleansing. Some say these exosomes are actually the product of the disease, not the cause, and that Covid-19 is actually caused by 5G, air pollution or various other toxic assaults on our bodies.

Whatever the minutiae it seems that, like "no-planes theory", "actors theory", and "flat earth theory" that all came before it, virus denial, or "no-virus theory" is latest meme to scoop up slightly unbalanced minds to be occupied by untenable conspiracy theories and highly unlikely scenarios.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we look into viruses - how do we know what we know about them and how do we know that they're real? We'll be discussing some of the different no-virus theories circulating and talking about why they're unlikely to be true.


A couple of good links to check out:

https://virologydownunder.com/sigh-yes-the-covid-virus-is-real/

https://twitter.com/Ayjchan/status/1358456485051834369

