"Sooner or later, the cup of patience, including the Syrian government, may be overflowing, and a retaliatory strike will follow, which will accordingly lead to a new round of tension. These attacks must be stopped, they are counterproductive. We hope that the Israeli side will hear our concerns, including concerns about the possible escalation of violence in Syria. "

Russia has threatened Israel with readiness to attack IDF fighters.The special envoy of the President of Russia,made a report in which heLavrentyev noted that Moscow's patience has completely dried up, and if Israel does not give up aggressive actions against the Arab Republic in the near future,Lavrentiev warned:Given the fact that we are talking about an official statement, it is obvious that Russia is extremely unhappy with Israel's actions, especially after strikes were struck in areas where Russian military and civilian Syrian citizens were stationed.According to analysts,and if such a measure does not help,and then, a more radical step,