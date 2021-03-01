North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the "Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times." Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

© DMITRY ASTAKHOV/RIA NOVOSTI/AFP via Getty Images



"the United States, along with the rest of the world, is now in the era of 'great power competition' with China and Russia, resulting in a competitive buildup that arms control advocates warn is risking a full-blown arms race."

© The White House



© Getty Images/Vector



The Interview:

"The Trump administration has embraced this race, with the President's chief arms-control negotiator declaring that the United States knows "how to win these races and we know how to spend the adversary into oblivion."

"And yet, perhaps surprisingly, it was President Barack Obama who started the wheels churning on all this; His administration lay plans to build new versions of every piece of the oversized U.S. nuclear force structure — new long-range bombers, new land-based missiles, new nuclear-armed submarines, new nuclear-armed cruise missiles, and new versions of the nuclear warheads they carry. Since coming to office, President Trump added to the list a new, lower-yield nuclear warhead (that he thinks he can use in some kind of minor conflict) a new submarine-launched cruise missile, and one more new nuclear warhead for submarine-based missiles."

When war is profit, when nuclear weapons are profit,

would not touch any part of the nuclear triad and would not change the overall orientation of the U.S. nuclear weapons complex.

we're never going to be able to stop the wars, let alone bring the troops home, let alone take care of them, let alone pay compensation to the victims of our wars overseas.

© Getty Images/Yuri Kadobnov/AFP



About the Author:

Andrew Corkery worked as a Visual Producer / Editor/ Researcher for the Real News Network.