Want to avoid the joycamps? Afraid of being unpersoned? Then be a goodthinker and watch 1984! There's a reason the term "Orwellian" is used so often today. From the news to politics, the novels and allegories of writer George Orwell help explain how and why the Big Lies are disseminated, and with good reason. Orwell grokked the true nature of totalitarianism, and how its pathological twisting of reality perception helps it achieve and maintain power. In the year 1984, and in recognition of the the work's importance, filmmaker Michael Radford adapted the famous novel to the big screen with resounding results. True to the spirit of Orwell's text, it stands on its own as bleak glimpse at a Britain under the grip of Soviet-style pathocracy.This week on MindMatters, we discuss Radford's insightful re-telling of the book and what makes it utterly worth the time and effort to watch. We delve into what makes 1984 even better than we remember it and required viewing for those seeking to understand the societal and political developments unfolding before our eyes. Exceptionally quotable, we also review the many gems of the script and book that distill and deconstruct the thinking and intentions of what a full-blown and truly psychopathic political system looks and sounds like. Few books and films get so close to describing reality as well as 1984 does.01:05:19— 59.8 MB