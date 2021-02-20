The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.
― George Orwell, 1984
Glenn Greenwald sums up the state of journalism.
Thus do we have the unimaginably warped dynamic in which U.S. journalists are not the defenders of free speech values but the primary crusaders to destroy them. They do it in part for power: to ensure nobody but they can control the flow of information. They do it partly for ideology and out of hubris: the belief that their worldview is so indisputably right that all dissent is inherently dangerous "disinformation."
And they do it from petty vindictiveness: they clearly get aroused — find otherwise-elusive purpose — by destroying people's reputations and lives, no matter how powerless. Whatever the motive, corporate media employees whose company title is "journalist" are the primary activists against a free and open internet and the core values of free thought.
The Journalistic Tattletale and Censorship Industry Suffers Several Well-Deserved Blows - Glenn Greenwald