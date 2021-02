© Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A new president means a reevaluation of priorities.TikTok's December 4th sale deadline came and went with no real response from the outgoing Trump administration, and it appears President Biden isn't in a rush to finalize the deal. Wall Street Journal sources understand TikTok's forced sale to Oracle and Walmart has been put on hold "indefinitely" as Biden reviews past efforts to handle security risks from Chinese technology companies. Officials haven't ruled out a sale, but it would likely be under different terms and might not happen at all.The Biden administration may have to make a decision on TikTok soon. The government has to offer its formal response to TikTok's legal challenge against the divestiture on February 18th. Officials haven't said what their stance will be, but the decision will reflect the government's overall policies — it would signal a more nuanced stance if the US backs off.