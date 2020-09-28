© REUTERS/Mike Blake

A US District judge has made an 11th hour intervention to block a federal government order prohibiting downloads of TikTok from app stores by American users.Trump, whose administration has targeted the Chinese-owned app for allegedly mishandling user data and allowing the Chinese government to spy on American citizens, gave the deal his "blessing" last week, calling it "a great deal for America.""The security will be 100%," Trump said at the time."If they get it done that's great, if they don't that's fine too," he said.Last week, a judge in California blocked a similar order ousting the WeChat app from American stores hours before it was supposed to take effect.