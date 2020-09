© AP Photo/File



The Department of Commerce said Friday that it would start banning U.S. transactions with TikTok and WeChat beginning on Sunday.The Commerce Department said it will implement the ban of the China-owned social media apps under authority provided by President Trump's August 2020 executive order and will do so to safeguard Americans' national security.Mr. Ross attempted to clarify how the bans would be enacted differently against TikTok and WeChat in an interview on Fox Business Network on Friday.WeChat is a social messaging app owned by the Chinese company Tencent, and TikTok is a video-based social media platform owned by the China-based ByteDance. The Commerce Department's forthcoming blockade of TikTok arrives as the Trump administration is separately reviewing a proposal for Oracle to acquire TikTok.