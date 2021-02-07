© RT

A long-running legal battle over the legacy of defunct energy giant Yukos, has resumed in the Netherlands, this week. RT spoke to Russia's Deputy Justice Minister about the landmark case and why it also matters for other nations.Speaking exclusively to RT, Mikhail Galperin outlined how the Russian defense team has several arguments, but the one with particular precedent-setting ramifications concerns its contention that international law should not be abused to protect criminals.Galperin argued. "Which means they cannot say: 'Oh, I am just a third party, I am protected. I don't care how these illegal assets were acquired.' They should care."Controversial oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky managed to acquire the oil assets for a meager $170 million, which was less than their estimated value, by an order of magnitude. Its true worth was estimated to be around $5 billion, leading one economic adviser to describe the sale as "the swindle of the century."Some years later, a new Russian government cracked down on the company for large-scale tax evasion, ordering it to pay its due. Khodorkovsky claimed that the process was politically motivated and his position was widely accepted in Western media, which had strongly supported the economic policies of the Boris Yeltsin years, despite the pain they unleashed on ordinary Russians.Former Yukos shareholders - three offshore firms that Moscow believes to be letterbox companies owned by a bunch of Russian oligarchs - claim they lost their investment due to a state act of expropriation. Moscow argues that there can be no justification to protect the poisoned fruit of fraud and tax evasion.The Minister said there was an obvious caveat regarding international arbitration -"The countries when they signed all the investment-protection agreements ... like the Energy Charter Treaty - it was about trying to attract investments," he pointed out. "Many European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands itself, are now thinking about reforming this mechanism of investment arbitrage" and having regular judges deal with such cases.Moscow also contends that. The lawsuits were brought under the 1994 Energy Charter Treaty, which sets rules for energy business, includes provision for investment protection and demands international arbitration of disputes. Russia signed the agreement provisionally, but its parliament refused to ratify it. In 2009, that signature was revoked by Moscow.The Russian defense team says it is not under legal obligation to subject itself to Dutch arbitration. Galperin said"If we don't participate, we'll just receive a decision without us [being involved]. Experience shows that it will be a 100-percent decision against us," he said. Such a verdict would give "an option for the claimants to try to enforce it in different jurisdictions."If the Dutch Supreme Court rules against it, Moscow will challenge attempts to enforce the decision in each individual jurisdiction where claimants would make a move, the deputy minister said."In each of these jurisdictions there is a clear court procedure and in any of these court proceedings we can put forth all arguments we have against the attempts of enforcement from the Yukos shareholder side," Galperin explained. "It will begin multiple proceedings in different jurisdictions with their own Supreme Courts."The court procedures come amid a politically tumultuous time for Russia, which is being accused by Western nations of all sorts of malign behavior, from hacking to spreading misinformation to deploying assassins. Asked if he was confident that the Yukos case would be judged on its merits, Galperin said he expected the judges "to not be influenced by the political grounds"."I think that [making it a political case] is what claimants wanted [proceedings] to be," he suggested.However he did concede that "the moment is rather tough for deciding disputes where Russia is a party."The Russian official said he expected this particular chapter of the Yukos saga to be complete no sooner than by this autumn, but more likely to be resolved next year. If the Dutch court decides to refer the case to the EU's Court of Justice, which Russia has suggested, it may take two of three years more, Galperin predicted.