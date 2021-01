© AP Photo/Francois Mori

The Hungarian government is following Poland in moving against Big Tech, vowing action against the "shadowbanning" of "Christian, conservative, [and] right-wing opinions"."'Shadowban' means the act of social media providers secretly, for political purposes, restricting the visibility and access of our user profile without our knowledge about it," explained Judit Varga, the Minister of Justice in Viktor Orbán's national conservative government, in a statement shared on social media, claiming that she has herself had "personal experience" of such treatment at the hands of "Big Tech".The Hungarian stateswoman linked to two recordings shared by James O'Keefe and his Project Veritas organisation to back up her allegations:"I will also consult with the President of the Hungarian Competition Authority on the possibility of sanctioning unfair commercial practices," she warned.The legislation, thought to have been driven by Kaleta, began to be drawn up after the Polish government grew concerned at Facebook removing censoring certain Christian pages, but gained new impetus after Twitter Facebook , and other Big Tech companies moved to banish U.S. President Donald Trump from their platforms in recent weeks, with Apple Google , and Amazon wiping the free speech oriented alternative Parler off the internet shortly thereafter.