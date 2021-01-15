© Sean Gallup/Getty Images



Following Trump's Twitter ban, Polish government wants to protect posts that do not break nation's laws.Polish government officials have denounced the deactivation of Donald Trump's social media accounts, and said a draft law being readied in Poland will make it illegal for tech companies to take similar actions there.Morawiecki indirectly compared social media companies taking decisions to remove accounts with Poland's experience during the communist era.Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which is ideologically aligned with Trump on many issues, has itself been accused of trying to limit freedom of speech in recent years.Some of its members have made a habit of posting anti-LGBT or anti-refugee rhetoric. However, government officials have long claimed that people with rightwing views in Poland and abroad have been the victims of biased decisions by international tech companies.He said the draft law prepared by the justice ministry would make it illegal for social media companies to remove posts that did not break Polish law.Katarzyna Szymielewicz, president of the NGO Panoptykon, said the proposed Polish law, on paper, was "quite in line with what civil society has been fighting for, against arbitrary censorship online", noting that national laws are a better benchmark for what content should be allowed online than arbitrary decisions taken by tech companies.However, there is a clear political context behind the Polish law, even if on paper it aligns with the thrust of the EU-wide proposals, which could take two or three years to become law."It would be much wiser to focus on co-creating a mature, sound EU-wide regulation," said Szymielewicz.PiS officials have made it clear that they believe their fight against tech companies is part of an ideological battle to defend rightwing and far-right political positions."Every day there is more news from the US about the mass removal of accounts criticising the left ... defending the freedom of speech is again the biggest challenge of conservatives globally," the MEP Patryk Jaki of the United Poland party, which is in the ruling coalition together with PiS, wrote on his Facebook account.