High above the Arctic Circle in Lofoten, Norway, citizen scientist Rob Stammes operates a space weather monitoring station. His sensors detect ground currents, auroras, radio bursts, and disturbances in Earth's magnetic field. Yesterday, he says, "I received a musical note from the magnetosphere."Stammes has received such notes before, but they are rare.he says.Space physicists call this phenomenon a " pulsation continuous " or "Pc" for short. Imagine blowing across a piece of paper, making it flutter with your breath. Solar wind does the same thing to magnetic fields.Yesterday's set of waves, according to the global INTERMAGNET network of magnetometers. It was a strictly regional phenomenon.when such a pure tone emerges from the natural background cacophony of magnetic activity? "I wish I knew," says Stammes. "I was asleep at the time." In fact,. Stammes says he plans to build an alert system to help him find out. No pun intended: Stay tuned.