"Since 2015, Iran has also given al Qaeda leaders greater freedom of movement inside of Iran under their supervision. As a result of this assistance, al Qaeda has centralized its leadership inside of Iran. Ayman al-Zawahiri's deputies are there today, and frankly, they're living a normal al Qaeda life.



"The time is now for America and all free nations to crush the Iran-al Qaeda axis. The Trump administration's actually made progress. Let's not tolerate Iran giving al Qaeda a second wind."

"Al-Masri's presence inside Iran points to the reason that we're here today. Al Qaeda has a new home base. It is the Islamic Republic of Iran. ... We ignore this Iran-al Qaeda nexus at our own peril. We need to acknowledge it. We must confront it, indeed we must defeat it."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday charged Iran with aiding and abetting al Qaeda, warning that the partnership poses a "grave threat" to international security and safety of Americans at home.The secretary made his remarks in a speech at the National Press Club less than a week after a mob attacked the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College count for the presidential election. Pompeo has condemned the violence by the mob, though he has avoided criticism of President Trump, who has widely been accused of inciting it.The secretary focused his remarks on laying out the connection between Iran, which the U.S. lists as a state sponsor of terrorism, and al Qaeda, the group responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.The secretary's speechReferring to the current leader of al Qaeda, he said:Pompeo also acknowledged for the first timethough he did not address the circumstances. The New York Times reported in November that al-Masri was shot by Israeli agents.Al-Masri was behind the 1998 twin bombings of the U.S. Embassy in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 200 people, including 12 Americans, and injured hundreds more.He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that the Trump administration has imposed sanctions on more than 1,500 individuals and entities that have deprived the Islamic Republic of $70 billion in revenue and that Iran's proposed military budget has decreased by 24 percent this year.The State Department also announced afor information leading to the location or identification ofan Iran-based key leader of al Qaeda.Critics say the Trump campaign against Iran failed to rein in its destabilizing activities in the Middle East and that confrontation with the U.S. has emboldened its leaders to violate the terms of the Iran Nuclear Deal meant to limit the amount of dangerous material that could be used for a nuclear weapon.