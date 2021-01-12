Analysis of Ashli Babbit shooting video disturbingly suggests coordinated action
Crossroads with Joshua Philipp
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 19:57 UTC
During the protests at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, among the five people killed was Air Force veteran Ashli Babbit. The behavior of several individuals around the violence, however, suggests that there was coordinated action among the agitators. To learn more about this we've invited to speak with us independent Japanese journalist Masako Ganaha.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Snitch nation: Yelp debuts new feature allowing users to report businesses' mask & social distancing violations
- Facebook bans phrase "Stop the Steal", Amazon suspends donations to pro-Trump lawmakers, GoFundMe removes pro-Trump fundraisers, and more totalitarian nonsense
- IMF calls for credit score to be tied to internet search history and Biden's on board
- Democrat Senator Joe Manchin: Push to impeach Trump is 'so ill advised,' votes aren't there to convict
- SOTT Focus: Analysis of Ashli Babbit shooting video disturbingly suggests coordinated action
- New York State Bar Association to consider removing Giuliani as member
- Are you ready for total (ideological) war?
- Snoqualmie Pass, Washington sees 23 inches of new snow in 24 hours, reports record-breaking snow this winter
- FBI bulletin: Armed protests planned for 50 state capitols and the US Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
- Parler finds refuge with right-leaning webhosting service
- Shooting the Capitol rioter saved black lawmakers from lynching, claims Congressman (who also feared 'overpopulation could capsize Guam')
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- B'Tselem: We are Israel's largest human rights group and we are calling this apartheid
- Big Brother gets even bigger: Moscow to create database with residents' salaries, vehicle information & even school results
- Twitter's hypocritical censorship: 'Misinformation' on Western Covid vaccines banned, falsehoods about Russia's Sputnik V permitted
- Sheldon Adelson, billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate, ardent Zionist, dead at 87
- Craven News Network (CNN) will NOT carry Trump's speech live from Texas, calls on 'responsible networks' to CENSOR president
- 'Behave as if you have the virus, the next weeks will be the worst' claims latest UK govt fearmongering
- Germany wants US, EU to forge 'Marshall Plan for democracy'
- National Guard to deploy 'at least' 10,000 troops to DC ahead of inauguration
- Facebook bans phrase "Stop the Steal", Amazon suspends donations to pro-Trump lawmakers, GoFundMe removes pro-Trump fundraisers, and more totalitarian nonsense
- IMF calls for credit score to be tied to internet search history and Biden's on board
- Democrat Senator Joe Manchin: Push to impeach Trump is 'so ill advised,' votes aren't there to convict
- SOTT Focus: Analysis of Ashli Babbit shooting video disturbingly suggests coordinated action
- New York State Bar Association to consider removing Giuliani as member
- Big Brother gets even bigger: Moscow to create database with residents' salaries, vehicle information & even school results
- Twitter's hypocritical censorship: 'Misinformation' on Western Covid vaccines banned, falsehoods about Russia's Sputnik V permitted
- Sheldon Adelson, billionaire Las Vegas casino magnate, ardent Zionist, dead at 87
- Craven News Network (CNN) will NOT carry Trump's speech live from Texas, calls on 'responsible networks' to CENSOR president
- 'Behave as if you have the virus, the next weeks will be the worst' claims latest UK govt fearmongering
- Germany wants US, EU to forge 'Marshall Plan for democracy'
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Final Broadcast? Big Tech cuts comms, Big Food cuts supply lines
- Turkish televangelist sentenced to 1,075 years for sex crimes, 236 other suspects face charges
- Bill Gates joins bidding war to buy the world's largest private jet operator one month before he releases his book preaching about climate change
- Former congressman Ron Paul locked out of Facebook for undisclosed reasons
- William Burns, ex-envoy to Russia who accused Putin of using judo-like tactics to 'sow chaos' in US, named as Biden's CIA director
- Best of the Web: UK government may only let people out ONCE A WEEK
- Outgoing Capitol Police chief: House, Senate security officials hamstrung efforts to call in National Guard
- Best of the Web: House Democrats plan to vote Wednesday to impeach Trump
- Leftist journalists collude with big tech to attack independent journalists
- Snitch nation: Yelp debuts new feature allowing users to report businesses' mask & social distancing violations
- Are you ready for total (ideological) war?
- FBI bulletin: Armed protests planned for 50 state capitols and the US Capitol ahead of Inauguration Day
- Parler finds refuge with right-leaning webhosting service
- Shooting the Capitol rioter saved black lawmakers from lynching, claims Congressman (who also feared 'overpopulation could capsize Guam')
- B'Tselem: We are Israel's largest human rights group and we are calling this apartheid
- National Guard to deploy 'at least' 10,000 troops to DC ahead of inauguration
- Flashback: At least 60 Secret Service members injured during George Floyd protests in DC
- Twitter ban on Trump prompts surge in downloads of Russian-made Telegram: Shoots to top of US app charts
- Antifa thugs force evacuation of Portland bookstore in protest of Andy Ngo's book
- Religious Freedom . . .
- Ukrainian neo-Nazi 'thought leader' fired from prestigious Vienna fellowship as outcry over far-right links goes viral
- Disneyland Resort opens as vaccination supersite in Orange County, California
- 'Covid permit', test & quarantine needed to return home or a $5,000 fine under Australian state's new rules
- China detects just 103 new coronavirus cases in city of 11 million, enforces local restrictions
- NYT reporter Sarah Jeong warns conservative writer Andy Ngo is a 'real threat', should be censored on Twitter
- Tucker Carlson: Who will stand up for everyday Trump voters facing retribution from the left?
- Twitter suspends account of Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton, whistleblower of government malfeasance
- Best of the Web: Greenwald slams liberals for being 'overwhelmingly supportive' of Big Tech 'brute force' against conservatives
- Israel announces new settler homes, risks Biden's anger
- The origins of America's secret police
- Easter Island's 'pigment pits' call into question societal collapse theory
- How an Austrian and British Malthusian brainwashed a generation of Americans
- The complex relationship between Marxism and Wokeness
- Inscription leads archaeologists to tomb of one of the last Han emperors
- 4,400 year old Iranian cuneiform-type writing deciphered by French archaeologist
- 2020 the 'Worst Year Ever' - You're joking, right? Here are the real doozies...
- The gold clad woman and the story of the silk road revealed in ultra-high-status Roman burial in London's Spitalfields
- H.G. Wells' Dystopic Vision Comes Alive With the Great Reset Agenda
- Why Russia saved the United States from itself
- Mound in Iran could be ancient ruined Achaemenid-era castle
- Largest circular tomb in the ancient world that belonged to Emperor Augustus to open
- Ancient European hunters carved human bones into weapons for 'cultural reasons'
- Unipolar vs Multipolar: The death of McKinley and the loss of America's soul
- Celtic gold coin hoard discovered from time Boudicca was at war with the Romans
- Evidence for a massive paleo-tsunami at ancient Tel Dor, Israel
- Pompeii 'street food shop' emerges from the ashes with some food still in pots
- Ancient DNA tells new story of Caribbean's first people
- America's prehistoric Clovis people made tools only during 300-year period at time of climatic upheaval
- Sweet-toothed Canaanites imported exotic food from India and Southeast Asia to Israel 3,600-years ago
- 'Identical' - twins have small genome differences says new study
- Possible new particle discovery in quantum behavior of insulators
- World's fastest optical neuromorphic processor developed by scientist
- Microbes that feed on hydrogen found living beneath glaciers - but where's the hydrogen coming from?
- Best of the Web: New Study: Assessing the Impact of Lockdowns on COVID-19
- Dramatic climate change 6,000 years ago caused mangrove collapse in Oman
- Largest canyon in the solar system revealed in stunning new images
- How Earth's oddest mammal got to be so bizarre
- Cyclical climate change: Major drought in the Middle Ages and its parallels with today
- Best of the Web: What Does Endemic Covid Look Like?
- 'Liquid glass': Entirely new state of matter observed by physicists
- 'World's first vaccine smart patch' that monitors immune response developed
- Magnets dim natural glow of human cells, may shed light on how animals migrate
- Huntsman spiders found weaving 'frog traps' out of silk and leaves
- Israel can expect a major earthquake of M6.5 in the coming years
- Chandler wobble detected on Mars
- Masks no obstacle for new facial recognition system from Japan's NEC
- New study on circadian clock shows 'junk DNA' plays a key role in regulating rhythms
- Earth's spin is accelerating says new research
- A guide to the solar system's biggest secrets
- Snoqualmie Pass, Washington sees 23 inches of new snow in 24 hours, reports record-breaking snow this winter
- The French Riviera suffers "a winter like no other"
- 300 trucks blocked in Spain due to the snow
- Violent storm caused floods in Santa Rosa, Argentina
- 3 killed in elephant attacks on the same day in Jashpur, India
- Severe floods wash away sheep and cars in Morocco
- Heavy rains lead to floods in Saudi Arabia
- M6.0 earthquake strikes Hokkaido, Japan
- Interplanetary shock wave sparks display of Arctic auroras
- Shallow 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Russia-Mongolia border
- 50 cm of snow accumulates on Taiwan's Snow Mountain
- Michigan had over 2 million lightning strikes in 2020, one-third higher than normal
- Snow, heavy rain in Balkans cause floods, disrupt traffic
- Severe floods hit Gran Canaria, Canary Islands after Storm Filomena
- Deadly flash floods in south of Spain after heavy rain from Storm Filomena
- Texas sees rare heavy snowfall as winter storm sweeps through region
- Vietnamese amazed at snow-capped northern mountains during unusual cold wave
- Man dies from serious injuries following dog attack in Girona, Spain
- Best of the Web: Spain breaks coldest temperature record AGAIN at -35.8C, just a day after new one set
- Over 50,000 households hit by floods in south Thailand
- Daytime meteor fireball filmed over Hiratsuka, Japan
- Meteor fireball filmed over the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia
- Nest camera captures meteor fireball in Bedford County sky in Virginia
- Meteor fireball streaks over US East Coast
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Antipolo, Philippines
- Mysterious meteor fireball spotted in United Arab Emirates skies
- Multiple meteor fireball sightings reported in Minnesota, North Dakota and Canada
- Montana Learning Center catches video of a meteor fireball over Canyon Ferry
- Daytime meteor fireball streaks over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball as bright as full moon over Spain on January 2
- Loud boom heard in Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky tri-state area
- 'Booming noise' prompts police investigation in Muskego, Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball captured over southeastern US
- Cause of mysterious booms leaves Tucson, Arizona residents shaking for answers
- Did a huge fireball crash near a lake in Allegan County, Michigan?
- Meteor fireball lights up sky from New Jersey to North Carolina
- 'Sonic boom' sends people into a tizzy in Chandigarh, India
- Video captures meteor fireball blazing over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over England
- Meteor fireball falls from the sky north of Sandpoint, Idaho
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid 1984: WHO Changes Definition of Herd Immunity
- How COVID-19 is changing the future of vaccines
- Lockdown harms are at least 10 times greater than benefits - Canadian specialist in pediatric infectious diseases
- British scientists developing world's first Covid-19 vaccine smart patch
- 'Vaccines' are genetic-engineered drugs
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid Agenda
- 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, investigation launched
- Health authorities on alert after nurse DIES following vaccination with Pfizer's Covid-19 shot in Portugal
- SOTT Focus: What Pfizer/BioNTech isn't telling us about the new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- SOTT Focus: COVID Mass Vaccination Experiment: Prepare For The Worst With This Health Protocol
- Canadian personal support worker suffers 'rare but severe' reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- UK allows mixing COVID-19 vaccines as experts warn of risks
- HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
- Best of the Web: COVID 'vaccines' are a medical experiment on humanity
- Best of the Web: Actual science: University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread of Coronavirus
- Scientists scramble to identify culprit behind covid vaccine allergic reactions
- Doctor reportedly has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine
- A brilliant analysis of vaccination, by Richard Moskowitz, MD and homeopath
- EPM301: The synthetic & patented cannabis compound 'more potent than CBD & THC'
- Did you know you have a second brain?
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Researchers could induce illusions on demand
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Evil fascist dictator censored and voted out of office
- An honest victory speech by Joe Biden
- Ignorant Republicans riot and don't even get any big-screen TVs
- Trump sneaks back on Twitter by disguising self as PR rep for Chinese Communist Party
- Congress upset as they're the only criminals allowed in the Capitol
- CNN gravely reports on 'first violent protest in recent memory'
- Not satire: Masks for cows aim to filter burps to curb greenhouse gas emissions
- Biden promises nationwide mask mandate and womandate
- Biden releases new memoir 'If I Rigged It'
- Flashback: Democrats warn we shouldn't reopen the country until we can be safe from Trump getting credit for a good economy
- Fisher-Price is woke! Releases 'My First Peaceful Protest' playset with house you can actually burn down
- San Francisco gets its very own mystery monolith... sorta
- Clever American disguises self as transgender Middle Easterner in hopes of receiving more COVID aid
- Jupiter and Saturn issued fines for not obeying social distance rules
- Sci-Fi fan surprised to learn he hates strong female characters
- It's over: In blow to Biden transition, Trump reveals he has obtained the Darksaber
- California mulling tax on breathing
- Tom Curse: Tom Cruise Covid rant - star warns Mission: Impossible crew they're 'f***ing gone' if they break rules on set
- Flashback: 'You're a piece of sh*t and I hope everyone like you dies,' says Biden to Democratic voter in stirring call for party unity
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
Quote of the Day
The men the American people admire most extravagantly are the most daring liars; the men they detest most violently are those who try to tell them the truth.
- Henry Louis Mencken
Recent Comments
"Maybe Fox management will prove me wrong and skip the speech, we'll see..." Reverse psychology should work. 🙄 Brian Stilton looks like he still...
You know... I've been watching this day approach for 25 years, and now that it's finally here, I feel very sad. I'm not surprised or shocked......
Obviously a low IQ individual.
.. .. the mutherphuqqer'z a groper? or, "The [)ew}authors of the piece claim.."
Seems to me that unlike Lukashenko, Putin has “sold” his country for $900M+ from WEF...