Total crackdown: Facebook boots moderate conservative Ron Paul
RT
Mon, 11 Jan 2021 22:03 UTC
Paul tweeted a screenshot of his official Facebook page on Monday sporting a "You Have Limited Page Functionality" warning screen notifying him that he was "temporarily blocked" from "creating new Pages and managing our existing Pages."
While the warning implied the former Texas congressman had "repeatedly [gone] against our Community Standards," Paul insisted he had never before been given even a notice of violating community standards, let alone a strike or other official reprimand.
The post that supposedly triggered Facebook's discipline was not displayed, nor was Paul given any further hints as to what he supposedly did to provoke the wrath of the social media behemoth. Instead, he was only given a link to "review our Community Standards to see what's a violation." Facebook's Community Standards has exploded in size over the past few years as the platform scrambles to root out political wrongthink.
Many on social media saw the move as an ominous hint of censorship to come. While Paul's page was not deleted, it is one of thousands that have been purged or locked since November's election, a mass disappearance Twitter has eagerly engaged in as well.
Paul's podcast, the Ron Paul Liberty Report, was censored on YouTube in September, given a "warning" that the video violated "community guidelines" on "spam, deceptive practices, and scams." Upon further investigation, Paul's cohost Daniel McAdams discovered the episode had committed the (Youtube-defined) cardinal sin of disagreeing with the World Health Organization's guidelines on Covid-19.
While the WHO itself has changed guidance on the pandemic several times, ordinary users are not permitted to "dispute the efficacy of the WHO or local health authorities' recommended guidance on social distancing and self isolation."
McAdams himself, who served as Paul's foreign affairs advisor during his time in the House, was banned from Twitter in November 2019 after trading barbs with FoxNews' Sean Hannity. The conservative pundit had recorded an hour-long segment railing against the so-called Deep State - President Trump's term for the swamp-dwelling unelected intelligence agents and other powerful figures - while wearing a CIA pin, a glaring oversight that led McAdams to call Hannity "retarded."
Facebook, Twitter, Google, and other social media platforms rushed to silence President Donald Trump last week after a horde of his supporters entered the Capitol, supposedly egged on by the president. The resulting chaos saw five people die, one shot by police and three due to unexplained medical emergencies. A police officer was also killed in the melee.
Comment: This is not about Ron Paul. It is about absolute control to censor or ban anyone, no reason necessary.
Reader Comments
I don't worry. When I worry my face will frown, and that will bring everybody down.
The ACLU notes that it would effectively criminalize dissent against the government by any political movement. They also say that it will likely be used to target minorities and environmental activists.
If you think the coming CIA/DHS war on domestic terror is just for Trump's base, keep in mind the longtime targets of those agencies. For the CIA, it's leftists and for DHS, it's people of color. People on both sides will be labeled "domestic terrorists" when convenient
If you're a "leftist" cheering this new war on, you're enabling the same agencies behind the Contras, Pinochet, Operation Gladio, and the Phoenix program, among many other crimes, to do what they have long done abroad at your doorstep.
Reality is not for the fainthearted.
As we have witnessed this summer (BLM et al) have had a free run with impunity. If the ACLU could be persuaded to believe that the terror law will omit minorities/minority groups, I would believe they would change their tune.
"If you're a "leftist" cheering this new war on, you're enabling the same agencies behind the Contras, Pinochet, Operation Gladio, and the Phoenix program, among many other crimes, to do what they have long done abroad at your doorstep."
As with those programs and others like Reagans Salvadoran Option, you are right, it was easy to forget because it was not on the doorstep of the American people. The leftists would view this law the same, it is not on their doorstep only those who had the audacity to vote for and follow PDJT. Little do they know.
This is a completely reprobate culture. Education won't fix this. It needs to be sanitized with fire. The sooner we get started, the less fire we will need to use. The longer we wait, the harder this will be.
When it's all over we can just call it an "unexplained medical emergency," and just leave it at that. If that works for them, I don't see why we can't do it that way too.
You shall know them by their masks.
Fire is enroute...
Their assault on our communication, however, is probably only a first strike for proper tactical reasons, and once they have us cut off from the group, they will probably begin coming for us physically as individuals. Fools think that won't happen.
I don't think it is feasible that this will be resolved with boycotts, voting, debate, or the judicial system. I think violence is the only solution left on the table.
As long as the US military is under the command of these tyrants, and it has become apparent that no insurrection act was ever signed, any physical strike against our enemy will be futile and have catastrophic consequences. The US military are expert murderers, none of us stand a chance against. Under this regime (Biden and onward), I expect typical restraints like the taboo of biological and chemical warfare, directly hitting civilians, schools, and hospitals, etc will be no taboo at all.
Any culture that can applaud full term abortion (infant execution) will have no issue committing war crimes against it's own people. If they can murder an innocent child, on it's birthday, and applaud that, what monstrosity would be too gross? The only issue would be public perception and they appear to have nearly complete control of that already.
I think we are all deeply screwed for a very, very long time. I see no solutions materializing on the horizon, only destitution, or compliance, which is essentially the same thing but slower.
The population at large will long to be dead, and If we don't act sooner than later, if we sit on our hands, this will be justice begging for mercy.
typically communications makes the best first strike, but in this situation they aren't just a tactical threat. They are actors themselves, and a justifiable end target.RC
Heart is All .... The US military are expert murderers, none of us stand a chance against. ....Well, that's completely wrong. Shall we examine the military's success overseas in the past 50 years?
Against 60+ million entrenched Americans?
They don't have the numbers. All that is lacking on our part is resolve, and that will be coming soon.
I did not go to Afghanistan, and like I said earlier and elsewhere, I think somebody who did could share some expert advice I don't have. I'd love to hear it, because I think the comparison you draw is astute and hopeful.
RC
My guess is that it takes longer for someone who went away to a war to awaken as to whether the war that they fought in was or was not a proper thing to have done. I know we have some Vietnam vets here, and I would be stoked as hell to learn that one of we SOTTites and/or some not yet signed-up SOTTypes was there with the USSR - that would be 20 years earlier than the US contingent.)
RC
Signed
Facebooks diversity and hate speech monitors
/sar