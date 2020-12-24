Why it matters: It's a continuation of the president's controversial pre-Christmas pardon spree, which began in earnest Tuesday night with pardons for a trio of convicted former GOP congressmen and several military contractors involved in the 2007 massacre of Iraqi civilians.
Background
Manafort was one of the first major Trumpworld figures to be charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.
- He and deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates were indicted for their unregistered lobbying work on behalf of the pro-Russian government of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych. He later faced additional charges for witness tampering and was ultimately sentenced to 7.5 years in prison.
- The Senate Intelligence Committee's report into Russian interference in the 2016 election found that Manafort passed internal campaign polling data to his business partner Konstantin Kilimnik, whom the report described as a Russian intelligence officer.
- Manafort's business dealings are still under legal scrutiny from the Manhattan district attorney, who could bring state charges that are not protected by Trump's pardon.
Comment: No they didn't. Wikileaks published leaked emails (probably leaked by Seth Rich, who was then murdered) that had nothing to do with Russia. See:
- After four years stonewalling, the FBI finally admits it is holding Seth Rich's laptop
- FBI admits it now has 20,000 pages and Seth Rich laptop after years of denial
- Fox News reaches settlement with parents of Seth Rich
- Turns out the FBI has been hiding more Seth Rich documents
- New York Judge requests testimony from Julian Assange in Seth Rich case
- The longtime Trump associate was sentenced to 40 months in prison, but had his sentence commuted by the president in July.
- Stone and Manafort are the latest figures caught up in the Russia investigation to receive pardons from Trump, joining former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and Dutch lawyer Alex van der Zwaan.
Comment: Question of the day:
See also: