A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to dismiss the case against Michael Flynn following President Trump's pardon of his former national security adviser but in a parting shot at the administration said the grant of clemency does not mean Flynn is innocent of lying to the FBI.U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan granted the Department of Justice's (DOJ) motion to dismiss the case as moot following the pardon in a 43-page decision that took issue with Flynn's conduct in the case as well as prosecutors' sudden to decision in May to drop charges against one of the president's allies.Trump's pardon late last month came as Sullivan was deliberating whether to grant the DOJ's surprising reversal in the case.Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Sergey Kislyak, then the Russian ambassador to the U.S. Flynn later proclaimed his innocence in court and sought to change his plea as he was set for sentencing earlier this year.In his opinion on Tuesday, Sullivan took shots at Flynn's new explanation of the events at the heart of the indictment and said Trump's intense running interest in the case raises questions about the DOJ's rationale for suddenly moving to drop charges.Sullivan said on Tuesday that it was a "close question" of whether he would have allowed the prosecutors to withdraw their case had Flynn not been pardoned but indicated that he was not satisfied with the DOJ's explanation for the move."As explained below, the Court finds both stated rationales dubious to say the least, arguably overcoming the strong presumption of regularity that usually attaches to prosecutorial decisions," Sullivan wrote.Sidney Powell, Flynn's attorney who is also helping to lead a legal effort seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden 's electoral win, did not immediately respond when asked for comment.