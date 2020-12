"I don't know what impact that would have, what decision he would make, if he makes that determination that the pardon of Mr. Flynn is for a period that the law does not permit. I don't know if that's correct or not. Theoretically, the decision could be reached because the wording in the pardon seems to be very, very broad. It could be construed, I think, as extending protections against criminal prosecutions after the date the pardon was issued. I don't know if Judge Sullivan will make that determination or not."

In a Freedom of Information case related to former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, District Judge Reggie Walton said on Friday thatWalton, according to the National Law Journal , said:Flynn, a former Army Lt. General and the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under Barack Obama, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI even though originally they had determined that he did not lie to them, and that his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. during the period between Trump's election in 2016 and his inauguration in January 2017 appeared legitimate. But he got caught up in the Trump Russia-collusion investigation and pleaded guilty in order to protect his son from prosecution and to avoid being bankrupted by the process.Flynn later changed lawyers, hiring Sidney Powell to represent him. She got the Justice Department to move to dismiss the charges against Flynn by convincing them that he had been improperly targeted by the FBI.Judge Walton appears to have hinted at what Sullivan is thinking as he refuses to dismiss the case.Solomon Wisenberg, former deputy independent counsel, told Just the News that "It is disappointing but not surprising that Sullivan has yet to dismiss the case."