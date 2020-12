© AFP / Eric Feferberg

Two people caught up in 'Russiagate' investigations, three former members of Congress, and four Blackwater mercenaries convicted of killing Iraqi civilians have received pardons or commutations from US President Donald Trump.Trump announced he would pardon 15 people and commute the sentences of five more on Tuesday evening, ahead of the Christmas holidays - the traditional time for presidential clemency in the US.Former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince is the brother of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. He sold his stake in the company in 2010 following the controversy.Last month, Trump pardoned General Michael Flynn , his first national security adviser hounded into resigning by false reports of improper contacts with Russians, later prosecuted by Mueller for allegedly lying to the FBI and dragged through the courts even after the DOJ decided to drop the charges.There have been growing calls for Trump to pardon WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, currently awaiting extradition in London, as well as NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden, but neither were named in Tuesday's announcement.