"The bill also allows stimulus checks for the family members of illegal aliens, allowing them to get up $1,800 each. This is far more than the Americans are given.



"Despite all of this wasteful spending, and much more, the $900 billion package provides hard-working taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments and not enough money is given to small businesses -- and in particular restaurants, whose owners have suffered so grievously."

As if 2020 hasn't delivered enough unexpected news, consider this:House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders all favored the president's proposal for $2,000 direct payments over the $600 that Congress has suggested in its $900 billion plan.Trump made his pitch in a video posted on Twitter, in which"It's called the Covid relief bill but it has almost nothing to do with Covid," the president noted.Pelosi retweeted the president's video."Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks," the San Francisco Democrat wrote. "At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 - Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!"Ocasio-Cortez added her enthusiastic support."Let's do it," the New York Democrat concurred. "@Rashida Tlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it's ready to go. Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation. We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down."Sanders also supported the president's proposal, retweeting Pelosi's message.as they deal with the pandemic - with millions of them having lost their jobs and faced evictions from their homes.