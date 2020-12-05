Research: Mail-In Means More Errors than In-Person

"From requesting and then receiving a ballot, to correctly filling it out, to placing the completed ballot in a secrecy envelope that is then inserted into an official return envelope, to filling out and signing a voter's certificate (or even having a witness sign) on the back of a return envelope, there are multiple ways a mail ballot may leak out of the 'voting pipeline.'"

The Increased Fraud Possibilities Are Real

"But nearly 6 million unaccounted mail-in ballots were never counted in 2016, more than twice the margin in the popular vote. The potential to affect elections by chasing down unused mail-in ballots and make sure they get counted - using methods that may or may not be legal - is great."

2008

"Such coordinated activities could alter thousands of ballots. Small-scale fraud is also a concern in close elections," it continues, before identifying "two broad types of security problems" with mail-in systems: "manipulation of voters and tampering with the recording of votes and counting mechanisms."

Fraud or Error? Mail-In Amps Election Worker Influence

"Voting in person is the single most effective action voters can take to reduce the risk of election turmoil."

These Error Rates Can and Do Change Election Results

even though that violates state law.

Even Tiny Error Rates Can Flip Elections

lawyers win elections

Democrats Pushed For Higher Error Rates Before Election

"get rid of voter ID and witness signature or notarization requirements for absentee ballots;

"override state deadlines for absentee ballots to be either returned or postmarked by Election Day;

"void state laws banning vote harvesting by third parties;

"stop or erode signature comparison procedures."

Perkins Coie.

Democrats' election-tampering happened in plain sight.

COVID Was This Year's Excuse to Confuse the Election

And that was the goal all along.