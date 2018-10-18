Thank you Eric Holder and Maxine Waters.
Wilfred Michael Stark III, 50, a Democrat operative funded by George Soros, was arrested Tuesday after a Nevada Republican campaign manager accused him of grabbing her arm and refusing to let go.
Kristin Davison, the female victim said she was "terrified and traumatized" after Mr. Stark manhandled her and left bruises on her body, including on her neck and arms.
Fox News reported:
A Democratic operative for American Bridge 21st Century, a group founded by David Brock and funded by liberal billionaire George Soros, was arrested Tuesday after the female campaign manager for Nevada GOP gubernatorial nominee Adam Laxalt accused the operative of grabbing and yanking her arm and refusing to let go. This is not the first time Wilfred Michael Stark has been arrested for physically attacking a female for having opposing political views.
Davison and other officials for the Nevada attorney general's campaign said the "battery" left her "terrified and traumatized" - and with bruises on her neck and arms.
"Politics is a little bit aggressive these days, but this is just insane. I've never seen anything like it," Davison, 31, told Fox News on Wednesday.
"We're used to trackers, but this guy was very physical-pushing me, pushing into members of my staff, screaming," Davison explained. "This man was physically, almost body-checking me. I was getting nervous for my safety, so we left, and went into an open room."
"He grabbed my right arm, my leg was lodged between the door and the wall. He twisted my arm, and contorted it behind my back," she explained. "I was scared. Every time I tried pulling away, he would grab tighter, and pull me closer into him."
Davison said Stark pulled her head into his chest, bruising her neck, and held her there for several minutes. She said it "felt like an hour."
"I was scared and screaming 'stop-you're hurting me,'" she explained.
Davison said Stark warned Laxalt, saying, "Adam, there's only one way you can make this stop."
"That really scared me," she said.
Earlier this year, Wilfred Michael Stark was arrested for physically attacking the female secretary for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.
Leftists have zero morals, zero boundaries-they will attack women without hesitation.
The left is an unhinged violent mob.
Two Republican candidates were also punched this week in Minnesota by violent left-wing lunatics.
