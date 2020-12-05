The Backstory

Separation of Power Has Been Breached

Suing the World Over Faux Pandemic

What caused the pandemic?

Who started it?

Who needs to be held accountable?

In what way must they be held accountable?

How dangerous is the virus, really? How trustworthy is the PCR test; what does a positive test really mean? How much damage do the anti-COVID measures inflict to the economy and the health and well-being of the population?

What Do We Now Know?

Fraudulent Testing Is Driving Pandemic Narrative

The Panic Paper

What's the End Game?

Key Players

Battle Plan

We have the power [to ask] courts of law to step in, but we have to show in a court of law that this is not a corona pandemic but rather a staged PCR pandemic, which was made up — invented — for completely different purposes, for these corporations.



We do not know exactly who is responsible, but we see that some of the corporations that are now censoring us are in part responsible; we know some people — such as Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab or Blackrock — were investing their money into pharmaceutical and technical companies. Also, the mainstream media, they [have been] brought into line and are not going to report on the other side of the story.



In order to bring out this story, we have to have a court of law that will take a look at the evidence that is there ... And that's what we're doing right now. We're doing this both in Germany and in the United States ... The U.S. and Canada are so important in this because they are the two countries that have class-actions.