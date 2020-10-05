Crime Against Humanity
Recently I wrote a post about Reiner Fuellmich, a German trial lawyer who is certified to practice in both Germany and California.

PCR test is a fraud

Over the years, Fuellmich has landed some awfully impressive trophies, among them Deutsche Bank and VW. Now he's taking aim at Big Pharma and tech companies for what he considers to be crimes against humanity, mainly that the PCR test is a fraud. .

Designed to make people panic, submit to Big Tech

In a recent video he talks about how all the COVID-19 measures imposed, such as social distancing, wearing a mask, lockdown and quarantine are designed to "make people panic so that they believe without asking questions that their lives are in danger so that in the end the pharmaceutical and tech industries can generate huge profits from the sale of PCR tests, antigen and antibody tests and vaccines, as well as the harvesting of our genetic fingerprint."

Fuellmich sees nothing less than attempted crimes against humanity taking place.

What follows is his video on the subject, and well worth viewing.


It's terrible what's going on. People are made to believe that we are now bearers of dangerous pathogens and that we need to be continuously tested, drugged, covered up and controlled. We're on the brink of what was once thought to be an unimaginable dystopia.