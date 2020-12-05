© Cole Burston via Getty Images

Dr. David Williams was asked if he "would make some sort of mandatory vaccination recommendation."Williams acknowledged that "we can't force someone to take a vaccine," but when on to explain how"What we can do is to say sometimes for access or ease of getting into certain settings, if you don't have vaccination then you're not allowed into that setting without other protection materials," said Williams."What may be mandatory is proof of...vaccination in order to have latitude and freedom to move around...," he added.Williams also suggested that people would be prevented from entering certain settings without having been vaccinated if there was a "risk."As we previously highlighted, governments do not have to make the vaccine mandatory, they can simply make life unlivable for people who refuse to take the vaccine.