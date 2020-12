Scott Atlas turned in his resignation on Monday from his role as a special adviser to President Trump on the coronavirus, capping off a controversial tenure in which he gained considerable influence while pushing questionable approaches to combating the pandemic.Atlas joined the administration in August as a special government employee, meaning he was eligible to serve a 130-day detail. His tenure was slated to expire this week, but he filed his resignation, effective Tuesday, a White House official confirmed on Monday evening."I worked hard with a singular focus — to save lives and help Americans through this pandemic," Atlas wrote in his resignation letter.The exit was first reported by Fox News.Several other members of the White House coronavirus task force raised concerns about Atlas or openly disputed his views.Atlas's colleagues at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University also distanced themselves from the White House adviser earlier this month.Trump has all but moved on from the pandemic response since losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden earlier this month. He has spoken periodically about progress on vaccine development, but has otherwise paid little public attention to rising infection rates, surging hospitalizations and mounting deaths from the virus. Millions of Americans contracted the coronavirus in November alone.