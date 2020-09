In late August, the Hoover Institution filmed an in-depth interview with Dr. Scott Atlas who serves as a top health advisor to the White House, more or less replacing Anthony Fauci in that role.Atlas is an advocate for opening up the economy and allowing natural immunities to control the virus. In this, he has many colleagues in the public-health profession who agree with him, including many epidemiologists, virologists, immunologists, and medical doctors, all names frequently covered at AIER. This interview conducted by Hoover allows him to explain his views in depth.Incredibly,Alex Berenson is right Two aspects of this are fortunate. LBRY has retained a copy and that copy is embedded below. In addition, Hoover retains a complete transcript of the interview.We need decentralized solutions like LBRY now, in the interest of openness, freedom, and truth.