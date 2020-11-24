© Screen Shot



I was disappointed to learn that theWe all wish to guide our nation through this pandemic with the best advice and knowledge that we can bring to bear. It is for this reason thatI am a health policy scholar, medical scientist and doctor.to help generate the best possible policies to save lives.in favor of the careful protection of our nation's most vulnerable while safely re-opening society. I have also repeatedly recommended mitigation measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing when one cannot distance. Media reports to the contrary are simply false.It should be no surprise that scientists and doctors may disagree over the best response to the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. But in responding to COVID-19,allowing us to fight the disease. America and its universities must allow differing views without intimidation or rebuke if it hopes to successfully develop responses to such crises and to solve the public health threats of the future.I wish to correct the misinterpretation of my social media posts that allegedly endangered citizens and public officials. I have made it clear that this was not my understanding or intent. I would never urge or support violence. This manufactured controversy only distracts from what should be our shared goal: to save lives and reduce the harms from this pandemic. My intent was never to divide us, nor to do any harm.I fear that this precedent could further embroil the University into politics and raises the threat that the University will criticize other faculty who disagree with Stanford's institutional views on these or other issues.- Scott W. Atlas, MD