Society's Child
Dr. Scott Atlas responds to the Stanford Faculty Senate Resolution
The Stanford Review
Mon, 23 Nov 2020 00:00 UTC
I am a health policy scholar, medical scientist and doctor. I have always used science and factual evidence to help generate the best possible policies to save lives. My views in favor of the careful protection of our nation's most vulnerable while safely re-opening society are far from contrary to science. These views are held by some of the world's top epidemiologists from Harvard, Oxford, and Stanford itself, as well as by thousands of medical and public health scientists from around the world. I have also repeatedly recommended mitigation measures, including social distancing and mask-wearing when one cannot distance. Media reports to the contrary are simply false.
It should be no surprise that scientists and doctors may disagree over the best response to the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. But in responding to COVID-19, we cannot sacrifice the free exchange of ideas, the essential process to discover the scientific truths allowing us to fight the disease. America and its universities must allow differing views without intimidation or rebuke if it hopes to successfully develop responses to such crises and to solve the public health threats of the future.
I wish to correct the misinterpretation of my social media posts that allegedly endangered citizens and public officials. I have made it clear that this was not my understanding or intent. I would never urge or support violence. This manufactured controversy only distracts from what should be our shared goal: to save lives and reduce the harms from this pandemic. My intent was never to divide us, nor to do any harm.
Unfortunately, the Stanford Faculty Senate has chosen to use its institutional voice to take sides in the debates over the complex scientific and medical questions raised by the pandemic. I fear that this precedent could further embroil the University into politics and raises the threat that the University will criticize other faculty who disagree with Stanford's institutional views on these or other issues.
- Scott W. Atlas, MD
Comment: See also:
- YouTube censors White House health advisor Scott Atlas
- Left attacks Scott Atlas for saying same things about COVID as The New York Times, six months earlier
- White House Covid expert Scott Atlas censored by Twitter, publishes rebuttal
- White House Covid advisor Scott Atlas: 'I'm disgusted and dismayed with the media and the public policy establishment'
Latest News
- Toronto crushes snowfall record with 19.4 cm falling on Sunday
- Hypocrisy Alert: Obama won first election by challenging voter fraud
- Netanyahu flies to Saudi Arabia for secret meeting with MBS, Pompeo
- Dr. Scott Atlas responds to the Stanford Faculty Senate Resolution
- 2020 not enough? WHO envoy predicts third wave of Covid-19 in Europe next year
- Video Shows Adults Leading 4-Year-Old Toddler To Stage, Prompting Child To Announce New Sexual Identity As A Girl
- Flash floods hit Calabria, Italy - 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- 7 killed in landslide caused by heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- 'KrakenOnSteroids': Sidney Powell says she 'understands' Trump's lawyers distancing themselves from her, vows to fight on
- Newsom dinner at the French Laundry cost $15,000 with 22 people in attendance - some of them now privately laughing at controversy
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Rare tornado outbreak hits northern parts of Turkish Cyprus causing widespread damage
- The Germans are back on the totalitarian track!
- Now is the time for Americans to rebel against lockdowns, mask laws and forced vaccination
- UN World Food Program warns of "famines of biblical proportions in 2021" as some Americans wait 12 hours for food
- Best of the Web: Corona fascism - the 'war on free speech and dissent'
- Biden's getting the Obama band back together again for an encore performance celebrating nostalgia for a never-was golden age
- Trump at the Rubicon: How the Insurrection Act and Militia Act empower Trump to cast the die
- The Netherlands to ban cigarette sales in supermarkets from 2024, vending machines from 2022
- 'Appalling cost' of American war of imperialism in Afghanistan revealed as 26,000 children killed or wounded since 2005
- Hypocrisy Alert: Obama won first election by challenging voter fraud
- Netanyahu flies to Saudi Arabia for secret meeting with MBS, Pompeo
- 'KrakenOnSteroids': Sidney Powell says she 'understands' Trump's lawyers distancing themselves from her, vows to fight on
- Newsom dinner at the French Laundry cost $15,000 with 22 people in attendance - some of them now privately laughing at controversy
- The Germans are back on the totalitarian track!
- Biden's getting the Obama band back together again for an encore performance celebrating nostalgia for a never-was golden age
- Trump at the Rubicon: How the Insurrection Act and Militia Act empower Trump to cast the die
- The Netherlands to ban cigarette sales in supermarkets from 2024, vending machines from 2022
- China says it will respond to US admiral visit to Taiwan, Washington says it 'is not leaving' the South China Sea dispute
- California Governor excludes Hollywood from lockdown but can't explain why
- DHS plans to begin collecting eye scans and DNA with the help of defense contractors
- Interesting new lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania State Court by Pennsylvania GOP challenging legality of vote-by-mail
- Trump may sign Executive Order to end birthright citizenship before first term ends
- Iran hopes US 'psychopaths' won't sell weapons to Saudi Arabia under Biden
- Election hot take: 5 reasons pardoning Assange could drastically enhance Trump's legacy
- Qantas airline to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for international flights
- "The chips will fall where they may": Sidney Powell responds to Trump distancing, will forge ahead with Dominion lawsuit
- Pennsylvania Secretary of State allegedly allowed special interests to alter voter rolls resulting in false Biden lead
- Common Sense - How to save the world
- America's social credit system is worse than China's
- Dr. Scott Atlas responds to the Stanford Faculty Senate Resolution
- 2020 not enough? WHO envoy predicts third wave of Covid-19 in Europe next year
- Video Shows Adults Leading 4-Year-Old Toddler To Stage, Prompting Child To Announce New Sexual Identity As A Girl
- Now is the time for Americans to rebel against lockdowns, mask laws and forced vaccination
- UN World Food Program warns of "famines of biblical proportions in 2021" as some Americans wait 12 hours for food
- Best of the Web: Corona fascism - the 'war on free speech and dissent'
- 'Appalling cost' of American war of imperialism in Afghanistan revealed as 26,000 children killed or wounded since 2005
- Pennsylvania issues stay-at-home advisory and temporarily suspends alcohol sales
- If university students self-censor out of fear, freedom of speech in wider society is doomed
- UK police forces want officers to wear LGBT rainbow flags - this virtue-signalling nonsense has to stop
- Former MSNBC producer claims her show had blacklist that included Andrew Yang & 'several other' candidates
- Best of the Web: Britons who test negative for Covid twice in a week are set to receive a 'freedom pass' that will allow them to live a normal life
- Confrontation at German coronavirus protest goes viral
- New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy accosted by foul-mouthed hecklers during family dinner
- Best of the Web: BLM International: Killing of black man at supermarket on eve of Brazil's Black Consciousness Day sparks protests
- John Zmirak: 'I know Sidney Powell, she's telling the truth'
- Balancing opinions is now problematic? BBC includes different views in story about trans teen suing NHS & triggers 'woke' meltdown
- Russian police to include both locals and foreigners in new database combining facial images, fingerprints, genomic information
- Dr. Andreas Noack arrested in brutal display of German lockdown police state
- Humor will save the world: John Cleese mocks 'woke' Twitter mob after being labeled 'transphobic' for supporting JK Rowling
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Playing with fire: Engineered immune cells elicit broad response to HIV in mice using CRISPR
- An old rat with no brain has raised some very interesting questions
- Scientists find unexplained light in space
- Surprising similarities between the human brain and the Universe
- Researchers use MRI technology to show telepathy between people
- Planet of the Apes? - Scientists used human genes to make monkey brains bigger
- Researchers find the possible remnants of a long-debated "missing" tectonic plate
- Follow-up on recent NEO objects
- With macOS Big Sur, your computer is already hacked
- Robot patrols shop checking lockdown restrictions are being adhered to in Japan
- East African Rift system is slowly breaking away
- Asteroid 2020 VT4 breaks record for the closest asteroid flyby
- No headphones required - New device beams music straight into your head
- New feature of STEVE discovered by scientist
- Unexplained brightness from colossal explosion that outshone a kilonova
- Tree rings may hold clues to impacts of supernovas on Earth
- Toronto crushes snowfall record with 19.4 cm falling on Sunday
- Flash floods hit Calabria, Italy - 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- 7 killed in landslide caused by heavy rain in Antioquia, Colombia
- Rare tornado outbreak hits northern parts of Turkish Cyprus causing widespread damage
- 86 km long road closed after foot of fresh snow fall in Kashmir
- Cyclone Gati hits Somalia as country's strongest storm on record after explosive intensification - at least 4 dead
- Extreme freezing rain storm cripples Vladivostok infrastructure, 5 days later residents still without electricity and heat
- Rare late-season tornado confirmed in Ontario, Canada
- Large scale dust storm covers Upington, South Africa
- Growing sinkhole concerns residents in San Diego, California
- Calves rescued from huge sinkhole in Springfield, Tennessee
- Boy dies after being attacked by stray dogs in Sindh, Pakistan - 2nd such death for the province in 2 weeks
- Somalia's strongest tropical cyclone ever recorded could drop 2 years' rain in 2 days
- Sinkhole opens up on residential street in Toronto, Canada
- 50 people killed by animals so far in 2020 across Uttarakhand, India - 24 by leopards
- Northwestern US snowpack now 200 - 400% above normal - Mt Baker, Washington gets nearly 8 feet of snow in 8 days
- Man killed in shark attack off Western Australia - 8th such fatality for the country in 2020
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off Chile coast - USGS
- Wellington set for cloudiest November ever, Seoul breaks rainfall record - 'Cosmic ray flux' explained
- Hyenas drag man from bed and maul him to death in Zimbabwe
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Bolide filmed over Goiás, Brazil
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go? UPDATE: Banned From YouTube
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
Quote of the Day
When a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight it concentrates his mind wonderfully.
Recent Comments
Stanford and most other "institutions higher learning" have long ago abandoned their principles regarding the honest, unbiased pursuit of...
. If they don't build the necessary infrastructure, we'll have a third wave early next year." What necessary infrastructure? Unless he means: "if...
The toddler is handed a flower and the group gathered for the ceremony said in unison: "May you be well, safe, and whole. We honor you exactly as...
BMJ lashes out at 'state corruption' and 'suppression of science' in UK...[Link]
There are 3 legal campaigns The Trump team regarding illegal ballots and obstruction Sidney Powell regarding election fraud (vote flipping etc)...
Cosmic rays are high energy charged particles, originating in outer space, that travel at nearly the speed of light and strike the Earth from all directions.
It is well past the time to pull the plug on their access to public funds.
(Those who are inclined to argue that Stanford is a private and not a public institution, need to consider that, without gov't grants and contracts, gov't backstopped student loans, and very favorable tax treatment, even private universities would soon collapse and disappear, or at best, remain as a mere shell of their current state.)