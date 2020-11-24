© DAGRAN, Antioquia



More people have died in landslides caused by heavy rain in the department of Antioquia, Colombia.The department's disaster authority, DAGRAN Antioquia, reported that a landslide struck in the village of Cachirime in Puerto Valdivia, Valdivia municipality on 23 November 2020.Two commercial buildings were buried in the landslide. After search and rescue operations were completed, DAGRAN Antioquia confirmed that 7 people had died and 12 were injured.. According to DAGRAN, landslides caused 1 fatality in Yarumal and 5 in Dabeiba, while flash floods caused 1 fatality in Betulia, 1 in Chigorodó and 2 in Mutatá where floods struck on 21 November after the Sucio River overflowed. Three minors were rescued by helicopter.