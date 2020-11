© Global Look Press/ Hans Blossey

Newsom's office gave no explanation for how the making of television shows and movies was deemed to fit the description of critical to economic and national security.

Hollywood's film and production crews won't have to be inconvenienced by California's new Covid-19 curfew rule because Governor Gavin Newsom reportedly excluded them from having to follow his latest pandemic lockdown order., a representative of Newsom's office told media outlet Deadline . Unlike when the governor imposed a statewide lockdown in March, entertainment industry employees are exempted as "essential" workers.The curfew, which takes effect on Saturday, applies to the 40 California counties that are categorized in the state's highest tier for infection rates, purple, amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases. The purple tier currently covers 94 percent of the state's population, including all of Southern California.Newsom imposed the curfew after analyzing studies on the efficacy of such restrictions in France, Germany and Saudi Arabia. He also did it after running afoul of his own social-distancing guidelines by attending a friend's birthday party at a posh Napa Valley restaurant where attendees sat shoulder-to-shoulder and didn't wear masks.The curfew order requires that even exempted groups work from home when possible, but that's typically not the case with film and production crews.Among them, it lists "workers supporting the entertainment industries, studios, and other related establishments, provided they follow covid-19 public health guidance around physical distancing."Twitter commenters mocked the decision to exempt entertainment industry workers. One observer said,while another quipped, "The court jesters must perform."Others argued that such an exemption proves that Newsom's Covid-19 restrictions aren't based on protecting people, while some pointed out the unfairness of economic favoritism. "Good to know," one commenter tweeted. Videos posted to social media show a large crowd of people,, standing near an intersection. Some of the protesters then poured into the street, prompting loud honks from nearby vehicles. One stranded truck appeared to 'honk' a supportive tune, eliciting cheers from the crowd.was imposed on the beachside community.The protest, despite its modest size, caused 'Huntington Beach' to trend on Twitter, as both supporters and critics weighed in on the small act of civil disobedience.However, the group could still be ordered to disperse if an unlawful assembly is declared.Huntington Beach has seen numerous protests against lockdowns and other Covid-19 restrictions, with intermittent rallies held starting in April.California imposed strict measures as the state saw a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, including limitations on household gatherings and issuing travel advisories ahead of the Thanksgiving holidays. California Governor Gavin