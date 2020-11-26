Society's Child
Prank? Mysterious object found in Utah during sheep count - Update: 4chan sleuths uncover coordinates of 'Utah monolith'
Fox 13 Salt Lake City
Sat, 21 Nov 2020 21:21 UTC
Or maybe not.
The Utah Highway Patrol posted a photo to social media Friday showing a curious metallic-looking object found during a count of big horn sheep somewhere in the state.
According to the post, the item was found buried in the "middle of nowhere" with UHP asking the public what they think it is. One person suggested "it fell off the UFO we've been seeing in Ogden lately."
While no alien craft have been officially seen in the area, nothing can be ruled out.
Most likely, it's just a piece of sheet metal placed in the ground as a prank or hoax. However, if you get close and hear someone say "Open the pod bay doors, Hal," you better run.
Comment: The gumshoes over at 4chan were hard at work attempting to decipher the location, apparently using a series of photos to determine the solar azimuth, declination and elevation of the site to find the coordinates of the mysterious silver slab.
Reader Comments
hmmmm.... i call bs, betting it's a piece of a reservoir depth / flow meter equipment that the local constabulary mistook for a 2001 monolith... or the big horn swamp gas reflecting thing
Utah does have a DNR, are their employees unable to count?And more importantly, how do they stay awake doing it? RC
Hahahahahahahaha ... That one was right there under my nose the whole time. I feel so baaaaaad I missed that'n. Compliments!And more importantly, how do they stay awake doing it? RC
R.C.
The truth (some at least) eventually outs, I guess.
R.C.
Joyly They who ever seek new information are lovers of learning and hence, life. RCRC
All of a sudden, I felt like killing something. (Oh, also, my typing speed tripled. )
R.C.