A rescue operation in Virginia resulted in the recovery of 27 missing children, according to the US Department of Justice Deputy US Marshals led the five-day effort dubbed "Operation Find Our Children." They collaborated with the agency's Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and state and local agencies."The Department of Justice is dedicated to protecting the most vulnerable children in our society and 'Operation Find Our Children' does just that," Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a statement.The US Marshals Service has recovered missing children in 75% of the cases it has received in the last five years, the agency said.