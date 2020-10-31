Rescuing victims of human trafficking and referring them to social services

Recovering missing and exploited children

Apprehending those seeking to have sex with a minor

Arresting male johns seeking to buy sex

More than 100 human trafficking victims were rescued following a statewide anti-human trafficking crack down called "Operation Autumn Hope," Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday.The operation was made up of over 50 police departments in Ohio and social service agencies that provided resources to the victims."Operation Autumn Hope" carried out four key priorities:"Every agency on this team looks for the day when no person is bought and sold in Ohio. Don't buy sex in Ohio!" Yost said.According to Yost, those who were charged with soliciting and other charges included a fireman, an attorney and a motivational speaker.The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, which helps survivors of human trafficking get back on their feet, will provide counseling and other services to the victims."Survivors of rape and sex trafficking deserve to be believed and have access to justice. By holding offenders accountable and reducing demand for human trafficking, this operation prevented many others from being harmed," said Sondra Miller, president and CEO of the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center.Students from Case Western Reserve University's Human Trafficking Law Project were partners in the operation. Ten faculty, law students and masters-level social work students met with survivors in the field and offered free legal representation and social services referrals."This experience allowed our students to witness firsthand a prime example of the inter-professional collaboration that is critical to anti-trafficking efforts," said Laura McNally-Levine, associate dean for Experiential Education at Case. "Participants gained insight into the incredible toll this heinous crime takes on its victims, and observed the difference that can be made by providing survivors with access to legal and social services. We are grateful for the tremendous efforts of law enforcement throughout this operation and for the opportunity to support survivors in such a unique capacity."