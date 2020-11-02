A 45-year-old fisherman was killed by a tiger in Sundarban National Park in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday, a forest officer said.The incident took place when Shashanka Mondal and two other fishermen from village went to catch crabs in a canal near Sajnekhali range office, he said.As soon as Mondal got down the boat, a tiger attacked him, killing him on the spot, the officer said.The fishermen did not possess valid documents required for catching crabs or fish in the protected area, he said.Source: PTI