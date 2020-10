Disaffected veterans were the core of a group that would grow to millions, their "faith" in government and the people who ran it obliterated by its repeated failures and lies. Revolutions dawn when an appreciable number of the ruled realize their rulers are intellectual and moral inferiors. The mainstream media is filled with vituperative, patronizing, and insulting explanations of what's "behind" the Trump phenomenon. It all boils down to revulsion with the self-anointed, incompetent, pretentious, hypocritical, corrupt, prevaricating elite that presumes to rule this country. It is, in a word, inferior to the populace on the other side of the yawning chasm, the ones they have patronized and insulted for decades, and the other side knows it.



"Much More Than Trump," Robert Gore, SLL, March 3, 2016, reposted November 6, 2016

Nothing has changed over the last four years, except that the ranks of disaffected have swollen.

If he gets anything approaching an honest vote count Trump will win in a landslide.

The fate of the euro will be shared with the majority — if not all — of other fiat currencies for reasons specific to them. The recovery from the ashes of government incompetence can be swift — a matter of a year or two, so long as successor governments quickly learn that free markets, sound money and minimal interference from government are all required for the restoration of economic progress. Additionally, all socialist policies must be discarded, and the profit motive and individual wealth creation embraced.



"The destruction of the euro," Alasdair Macleod, goldmoney.com, October 22, 2020

Most political philosophy is just an elaborate justification for theft and fraud.There's a shortage of blue-ribbon pedigrees, Ivy League degrees, and gold-plated resumés among the ignored majority, but a surfeit of hard-knocks wisdom and common sense. Benjamin Franklin said, "Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other." Everybody does foolish things, but by and large, the ignored majority learns from the dear school and puts its lessons to good use.The quotes' condescending arrogance rankles, but at a deeper level illustrate the real division in American politics — between the productive class and those it supports. At the intellectual level it's the irreconcilable difference between those who believe that value can and should be conferred by the government, and those who know it must be created and produced. It's believing or not believing that something can be had for nothing.Freeloaders' delusion stems from psychology, not ignorance. Every human faces a choice. They can produce value or they can beg, borrow, defraud, or steal it from someone else. For every advance humanity has made, there's always been someone claiming their unfair share. Most of what we call history is merely an account of who's stealing or defrauding from whom.Because production is necessary for human survival, not producing anything of value creates a gaping psychological fissure, one not generally recognized or acknowledged. What's generally accepted is that humans grasp at rationales and justifications for their actions, not just for the audience to which they're playing, but for themselves.Governments can take every scrap of what is produced. They can pledge every scrap of future production as repayment for their debts. The legitimization of unlimited current and future plunder leads to ever-increasing plunder and debt — and ever-diminishing production. Present governments are merely repeating a cycle that's played out countless times throughout history.Commentators from the alternative media bemoan the lack of intelligence and awareness of the American people, and the supposed dominance of the mainstream media narrative. Yet, any number of alternative media commentators, YouTubers, and sites routinely receive more readers or viewers than touted mouthpiece media "powerhouses."The alternative media's thousands of sites have eclipsed the mouthpiece media, which exists in a bubble of its own creation.The media bubble envelopes the government-centered corruptocracy and allows those within to preserve the self-deception of personal worth.The most intense predator and parasite condescension is directed at the producers who provide their sustenance. This may seem paradoxical but it's not.Trump gave voice to them in 2016 and he'll do it again in 2020. Once more it's the productive businessman outsider against a government hack insider.By every other indicator — voter registrations, growing black and hispanic support, the crumbling entertainment and sports complex, the crumbling mainstream media, the ascendent alternative media, millions of new gun owners, backlash against the riots, slowly fading coronavirus hysteria, and off-the-charts attendance and enthusiasm at Trump rallies — Trump's winning by a country mile.If Trump wins and quells the Super Tantrum , he'll have to do more than give voice to the disaffected. He's forced the corruptocrats from the depths of their swamp, and he may or may not be blackmailing them for his own purposes.He'll have to either blackmail paid up swampsters William Barr and Christopher Wray to do their jobs or get rid of them for people who will.The swamp is the inevitable backwash of a government that has arrogated unlimited power to itself, has first claim on everything produced within the United States, issues debt without limit, and maintains a confederated global empire. Power creates corruptocracies. There is a one in a trillion chance that Trump or any other ostensible outsider changes any of this, and a one in a quadrillion chance that the system reforms itself.What they can force their citizens to produce is astonishingly low compared to what those citizens would produce if left to their own devices in free markets. The productive economy is straining under the tax and debt loads it's being forced to carry. The debt orgy this year is probably the last straw. The shut-down real economy and debt-bloated financial markets will force a reckoning.That reckoning will be global and governments will get smaller. Not because anyone within them experiences an intellectual conversion towards less government — and consequently less power — but because they are bankrupt and access to credit will be severely limited. Central banks may continue to buy their governments' debt with their own devalued debt, but that daisy chain will come to an end as well. A bear market in debt of all stripes and a bull market in interest rates loom. The silver lining: long suffering savers (both of them) and creditors will finally be compensated for the credit risks they bear.With the crumbling of governments will come the crumbling of current political institutions and boundaries. The breakdown of the corrupt and doomed old order presents the opportunity for the establishment of new orders. What seems inconceivable now may occur with astonishing speed. A year ago, who envisioned what's transpired so far in 2020?Alasdair Macleod is writing about Europe, but what he says applies to the United States:There will be jurisdictions, some born out of secession or insurrection, that will institute "free markets, sound money, and minimal interference from government," along with the concomitant essentials: freedom and the protection of individual rights, because they work and have worked throughout history. They are the quickest way to recover from economic and financial devastation.