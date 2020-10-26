© San Bernardino PD

Protesters have flooded the streets of San Bernardino, California, one day after a police killing of a black man. Police said the victim, who had a gun, was shot after he overpowered an officer and took out his own weapon.Scores of Black Lives Matter demonstrators amassed in front of the King Tut liquor store in San Bernardino on Friday evening to protest the killing of Mark Matthew Bender, a black man, who was shot and killed there by a responding officer a day before.Footage shows protesters chanting "F**k the police" and other slogans in support of defunding and disbanding the force."We can defund the police! We can dissolve the police! We can abolish the police, we don't need these motherf**kers, we don't need them!" a speaker at the rally told a cheering crowd.Another video released by police appears to show Bender reaching for something from his waistband, presumably a gun. The police said that a "loaded handgun" was retrieved from the scene in the aftermath of the altercation.Protesters who took to the streets on Friday, however, argued that the officer should not have resorted to lethal force even if the suspect was indeed armed.An investigation into the case is now underway.