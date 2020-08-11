© Salt Lake City Police Department / Toronto Sun



The Salt Lake City Police Department has released jarring body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that killed Andrew Jacob Preece on July 25.According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Utah police shot two people on Saturday, bringing the total number of people shot by police there in 2020 to 16, one more than in all of 2019.In the first incident Saturday, police say officers were shot at and returned fire and killed a suspect and arrested another. A police dog was shot in the face, but was expected to live.Later that day, police say they negotiated with a man holding a weapon for nearly 30 minutes before they shot him. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.