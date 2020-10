© AFP/Marwan Naamani



Israel has actually been operating a secret diplomatic office in Bahrain for more than a decade before the two nations penned a peace deal that normalized relations last month, according to a new Axios report.the brainchild of then-Bahraini Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and then-Israeli Foreign Minister Tzipi Livni. However, according to the outlet, the center changed its name somewhere along the way, and the new name is classified.According to the outlet, the facility wasmany of whom went on to other posts in the Israeli Foreign Ministry once they left "employment" in Bahrain.that included fake work histories on CV hosting and networking site LinkedIn.Axios notesbut were constantly afraid of the news getting out.Until September 2020, Israel had no formal diplomatic relationship with the Persian Gulf island nation, which - along with every other Arab nation at the time - refused to recognize Israel as a legitimate state after it declared independence from the United Kingdom in 1948 and waged a four-sided war against Egypt, Jordan, Syria and the Palestinians.According to one Israeli official, setting up the official embassy in Manama now is easy:The idea of a de facto embassy to get around a lack of formal relations has been practiced by many countries, but perhaps most notoriously by the United States and Taiwan, the latter of which does not enjoy formal diplomatic recognition by Washington, which recognizes the People's Republic of China as the sole legitimate representative of the Chinese people.Since the US switched recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, Taiwan has operated the Coordination Council for North American Affairs in Washington, DC, which c hanged its name last year to the Taiwan Council for US Affairs , dropping the pretense of being apolitical.. In 2019, it was revealed that US Marines had been doing guard duty at the institute since 2005, as they do at official embassies.