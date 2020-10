© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst and Brian Snyder



The liberal media is abuzz with talk of a landslide victory for Joe Biden in next month's election. But they've been disastrously wrong before and could very well be making the same mistakes again.Where have we heard this before?Four years ago, the predictions were similar.Clinton seemed a shoo-in, with the New York Times giving Trump only a 15 percent chance of victory as polls opened on November 8. In the months leading up to election day, Trump only eclipsed Clinton's lead once , according to polling guru Nate Silver.To a casual observer, the signs point to a rerun of 2016, in which the experts learned nothing from their past mistakes, and Trump once again swoops to a "surprise" victory against a safe, establishment candidate. However, things aren't that simple.While Democrats say that Trump's campaigning in Pennsylvania indicates a drop in support there since 2016, Republicans argue that if Biden truly were leading in the state, he wouldn't have to dispatch Barack Obama to Philadelphia to stump for him on Wednesday.Divining the pre-election tea leaves is a dark art, especially in the chaotic final days of campaign season. Last-minute surprises - like Hunter Biden's emails or Trump's coronavirus diagnosis - can always tip the needle.Nobody can predict the result with absolute certainty, and anyone who claims to likely has a partisan agenda to sell. However, the more confident the assurances of the supposedly impartial media, the more crushing the defeat will be, should voters back Trump on November 3.