A super PAC bankrolled by Silicon Valley moguls is preparing a massive TV advertising campaign to help boost Democratic candidate Joe Biden against President Donald Trump in the final days before the 2020 US election.includes at leastaccording to an exclusive report from Recode, a subdivision of Vox. Another Democratic megadonor involved is formercurrently advising the Pentagon on technology innovation.Calledthe super PAC has filed federal paperwork on Tuesday disclosing that it hasbetween September 1 and October 15. It hasbetween September 29 and November 3, according to media tracking firm Advertising Analytics. This makes it the largest Biden booster outside the Democrats' campaign itself, already a fundraising juggernaut.The massive haul is intended torelying on Moskovitz's data-driven approach to most efficient advertising. Mark Zuckerberg's former business partner, who left Facebook to launch a management software company called Asana in 2008, has reportedly calculated thein key ad markets and is spending accordingly, Recode reported.Moskovitz has also donated millions to the, pro-Democrat groups that work on voter turnout.Recode also reported that Future Forward "has been recommended in private communications by the team of" He is thepreviously caught funding a disinformation campaign during the 2017 special Senate election in Alabama, in which a company calledIt was unclear from the Recode story whether Hoffman had contributed any funding to Moskovitz's super PAC.Google's Schmidt has backed the Democrats before, going so far as serving as an adviser to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign and showing up on election night at her headquarters with a campaign "staff" badge. Moskovitz himself sank $20 million into Clinton's campaign in 2016.It's not just CEOs of Big Tech that are boosting the Democrats, either. In June, the- revealed thatAt some companies, the ratio was far higher -for example.The skew in donations has only fueled the Republicans' frustration with censorship on the social media platforms. In the name of preventing "disinformation," Facebook, Google and Twitter have engaged inin the past months,as to what would be allowed regarding the election, and- for what they decided was 'problematic' content.So far, however, the GOP's response has been confined to words.- appears to be following the recommendations of House Democrats.